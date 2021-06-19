‘FIFA Ultimate Team’ loot boxes let you see what’s inside now

EA has pushed an update for FIFA 21 which lets players of its Ultimate Team mode see what’s inside them before they buy.

The new update, made under increasing pressure from various groups such as Governments, children’s welfare groups, and gambling charities, allows players to see the contents of the packs before they buy them.

The Ultimate Team Preview Packs let players see what the items within them are before they purchase them.

When previewed, the regular pack opening animations plays – or can be skipped – and players will then be given the option to purchase the pack if they want to.

Players will only be able to preview packs that are purchased directly with FUT Coins of FIFA Points, packs that are earned as rewards from various events such as Division Rivals.

The changes were detailed in depth over at Eurogamer, who also explain that previews do not apply to time limited packs or limited quantity packs.

Earlier in the year, a report filed by at the universities of Plymouth and Wolverhampton found strong links between loot boxes and gambling.

The research concluded that loot boxes were “structurally and psychologically akin to gambling”.

The investigation was commissioned commissioned by the charity GambleAware, and compiles existing research which examines the strength of links between loot boxes and gambling style behaviour.

This update follows a change that was made to FIFA 21 in early May, which made it so that players were able to purchase individual pieces of cosmetics without needing to purchase loot boxes.

The FIFA 21 Ultimate Team store was updated on May 1 to include new home and away kits, a stadium theme and more, as individual purchases.

EA has earned over £1.15billion (US$1.62billion) revenue in the 2021 financial year, thanks to the Ultimate Team offerings in FIFA 21 Madden NFL 21 and NHL 21.