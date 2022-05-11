FIFA will continue to make “the best” football games following split from EA

FIFA has announced it will continue to make football simulation games following the split from EA.

Yesterday (May 10) it was confirmed that FIFA and EA will end their partnership of over two decades, with FIFA 23 the last collaborative title.

At the time, EA confirmed it would be renaming the franchise EA Sports FC with the current game modes, football leagues, tournaments and clubs set to remain.

However FIFA has now announced it too will continue making football simulation games. “FIFA is currently engaging with leading game publishers, media companies and investors in regard to the development of a major new FIFA simulation football game title for 2024,” reads a statement from the company.

EA Sports' football video game franchise will be known as EA Sports FC from 2023 onward after the company failed to reach an agreement with FIFA on a new deal 🎮 pic.twitter.com/cn1U1ApvnW — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 10, 2022

“I can assure you that the only authentic, real game that has the FIFA name will be the best one available for gamers and football fans,” added FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “The FIFA name is the only global, original title. FIFA 23, FIFA 24, FIFA 25 and FIFA 26, and so on – the constant is the FIFA name and it will remain forever and remain THE BEST,” he continued.

“The interactive gaming and esports sector is on a path of unrivalled growth and diversification. FIFA’s strategy is to ensure we can make the most of all future options and ensure a wide range of products and opportunities for gamers, fans, member associations and partners.”

Additionally, FIFA have confirmed it will be diversifying the type of games it makes. A statement confirms that “a number of new non-simulation games are already under production and will launch during the third quarter of this year” with the first being a “tailored gaming experience” featuring the FIFA 2022 World Cup. The unannounced project will “bring new, interactive experiences to fans across the globe.”

“Following this initial unveiling, FIFA will launch further games and virtual experiences around this year’s FIFA World Cup. Additional projects are also under discussion with publishers ahead of next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup.”

In other news, Sony has published its financial results for 2021, revealing that PS5 sales have hit 19.3million since the console launched in 2020.