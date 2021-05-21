FILA launch official ‘Call Of Duty’ ‘80s crossover collection

A new FILA clothing collection has appeared on their website, adorned with Call Of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops’ Verdansk ‘84 logos.

Fans had already noticed FILA logos within the game, which set its Season 3 finale in 1984. This sparked some discussion on Reddit over other product placements and potential crossovers.

Two t-shirt variants, a blue tracksuit and a baseball cap are offered in the new FILA collection. Each is a subtle nod to the Call Of Duty season, rather than being adorned with a logo. Some have “Verdansk ‘84” along the shoulders, while some read “know your history”.

According to the Call Of Duty Twitter page, a social media giveaway will run until May 31, rewarding four fans with a full tracksuit pair each.

This is not the first time that FILA has collaborated with Call Of Duty. Back in 2020 they ran a Facebook competition celebrating the launch of Warzone. Winners were rewarded with £150, three copies of the game and some Modern Warfare Edition Night Vision Goggles.

Call Of Duty is celebrating the ‘80s in more ways than one, introducing an Action Hero event that stars Rambo and John McClane.

The ’80s Action Heroes event, which began yesterday (May 20), has kicked off with limited-time bundles and game modes, as well as feature weapons and maps that are expected during the season three Reloaded mid-season update.