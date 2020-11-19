Final ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Night City Wire episode reveals new gameplay

The final Night City Wire stream for Cyberpunk 2077 delivered new gameplay, a focus on the soundtrack, and more Keane Reeves.

With only three weeks to go, the latest episode provided another extensive look at Cyberpunk 2077 and many of the features players will find within their time at Night City.

Kicking off with a five minute gameplay trailer, fans were treated to new sights and sounds for Cyberpunk 2077, as well as more context for the adventure they will embark on. From driving, to shooting, to more nuanced conversations, the trailer covered all bases for what the game is about.

Advertisement

Keane Reeves’ character, Johnny Silverhand, also got a trailer dedicated to them. Reeves will accompany players on their quest through Night City and the trailer gave a new glimpse into his erratic behaviour and personality.

Check both of the new trailers out below:

Outside of new gameplay, behind the scenes footage gave insight into the creation behind some of the aspects in Cyberpunk 2077. The music was a notable highlight, looking into the process behind creating the futuristic, synth music that has been created for the game.

An interesting deep dive into JALI, the game’s lip sync technology, was also outlined. The short feature peeked behind the curtain into how 11 different languages have all been given the time and effort to seem authentic and make the world of Night City feel alive.

Advertisement

Take a look at the two behind the scenes features below.

Cyberpunk 2077 was originally intended to release today, but was pushed back three weeks till December 10 – despite already going gold.

At the time, CD Projekt RED cited reasons for the delay being to “make sure everything works well and every version runs smoothly”. The news of the delay came around the same time as reports of “crunch” within the company, which were implemented as the development team was expected to work six day weeks.

Various artists, such as Grimes, SOPHIE and more have also dropped new music to mark the release of the game.