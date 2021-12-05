‘Final Fantasy 14’ announces compensation for lengthy Endwalker queues

Final Fantasy 14 director Naoki Yoshida has announced that Square Enix will compensate players for the “congestion” caused by the MMO’s latest expansion, Endwalker.

In a blog posted today (December 5), Yoshida has detailed what compensation will entail for players who have been affected by Worlds “hitting the login cap for extremely long periods of time”.

To apologise for “asking players to wait in queues for extremely long periods of time”, Square Enix is giving seven days of free game time to players who own the full version of the game and have an active subscription. This also includes “players who are currently playing on the 30-day free play period”.

Yoshida also clarifies that Square Enix “may give additional free game time depending on further developments on the congestion situation”. Any additional compensation will be detailed at a later date.

The blog also explains the cause behind Error 2002 and Error 4004, 5003 and 5006, all of which have been causing players to be kicked out of queues they have been waiting for a while in. While Error 2002 is caused by temporary packet loss or “network instability”, Error 4004, 5003 and 5006 are all caused when “your connection to the login management server times out as a result of waiting in a login queue for extremely long periods of time”.

Wrapping up, Yoshida leaves players with the following apology:

“Once again, I would like to apologise for the many inconveniences caused to our players as a result of the congestion that has continued since the start of Early Access. I am truly sorry, and we will continue to do our utmost to address the congestion situation and the errors during login queues as soon as possible.”

In other news, Final Fantasy 14 has smashed its concurrent player count record on Steam.