‘Final Fantasy 14’ cancels return of housing demolition due to “current world situation”

Square Enix has announced that it has cancelled plans to resume housing demolition in Final Fantasy 14, citing the “current world situation”.

Last month, Square Enix shared that it would resume demolishing inactive players’ homes in Final Fantasy 14.

However, the company has since shared an update (via PCGamesN) claiming that “considering the current world situation, we have decided to keep the counter suspended.”

Automatic housing demolition was previously scheduled to resume on March 9, though with that date now scrapped, Square Enix has not shared when players can expect the system to return.

“As for when auto-demolition will resume, we will monitor the situation in the coming days, and inform you all when we have come to a decision that auto-demolition can commence again,” said the company.

Automatic demolition is a system that destroys inactive players’ homes, freeing up space for active players to buy a plot to build their own home. The system was suspended in December 2021 following the launch of Endwalker, due to server issues stemming from the expansion’s popularity.

When the system resumes, any players who have visited their home at least once during the suspension will have their inactivity timer reset.

In other Final Fantasy 14 news, Square Enix has shared a roadmap detailing what new content is planned for patch 6.1 through to patch 6.5. Patch 6.1 will include a new main scenario questline, while later patches will add trust systems for older dungeons, more trials, and improvements to existing areas.

Elsewhere, Microsoft has suspended the sale of its products in Russia. The company’s president, Brad Smith, has shared that the company has been helping defend Ukraine from Russian cyberattacks and says the attacks “violate the Geneva Convention”.

“We believe we are most effective in aiding Ukraine when we take concrete steps in coordination with the decisions being made by these governments and we will take additional steps as this situation continues to evolve,” added Smith.