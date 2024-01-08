‘Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail’ trailer reveals new Pictomancer class

An extended trailer for the upcoming Dawntrail expansion for Final Fantasy 14 has been revealed, showing off the new Pictomancer class.

Dawntrail is due out summer 2024 and brings two new jobs to Final Fantasy 14. The first, Viper, was confirmed back in October with the second being unveiled over the weekend at the official fan festival in Tokyo.

Pictomancer allows players to use ranged, magical attacks via a paintbrush and paint palette. An extended trailer for Dawntrail sees a Pictomancer using a variety of brightly coloured instant-cast abilities and summoning a Moogle via art. According to the video, Pictomancers will also be able to buff the rest of their party, even though it’s not technically a support job and there’s also no required class for the job, which begins at level 80 in the starting city of Gridani (via Eurogamer).

Pictomancers will be released alongside the sword-wielding Vipers, which was previously described as a “technically demanding but highly stylish melee job”.

Players also got an expanded look at western region of Tural, which is where Dawntrail takes place. The trailer shows off Wild West-inspired mining towns, tropical jungles and the cyberpunk-influenced city of Solution Nine alongside the steampunk Heritage Found city.

The trailer also confirmed the final new race to be added to Final Fantasy 14, the female Hrothgar. The new NPC is the daughter of the current ruler of the Tural land and will be available as part of the Patch 6.55 part two update, which is due for release January 16.

It’s also been confirmed that an open beta for Final Fantasy 14 on Xbox Series X/S will begin on February 21 ahead of Final Fantasy 16 crossover quest The Path Infernal, which is due for early April.

Last week, it was confirmed that Square Enix would be pausing auto-deletion of players houses on all Japanese servers, following a devastating earthquake on New Year’s Day.

