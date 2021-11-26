‘Final Fantasy 14’ director is happy that ‘Babylon’s Fall’ “borrowed” MMO’s assets

After players noticed that Babylon’s Fall reused gear assets from Final Fantasy 14, a producer – and Final Fantasy’s Naoki Yoshida – stepped in to explain that it had all been approved.

In a blog posted yesterday (November 25), Babylon’s Fall producer Yosuke Saito said that he has been seeing a lot of players ask “isn’t this gear from Final Fantasy 14?”.

Wasting no time, Saito confirmed that “yes, Babylon’s Fall contains gear and emote data borrowed from Final Fantasy 14,” before going on to explain why.

“When I gave my Babylon’s Fall presentation at a company meeting, Final Fantasy 14 Producer & Director Naoki Yoshida was also in attendance and offered his help, to which I replied, ‘Yes, please!’ This is how the plan came to fruition,” answered Saito.

“By borrowing data, we’ve been able to implement a much wider variety of gear and emotes in the game than we’d originally planned.”

In the same blog, Yoshida himself drops by to help clear up the situation. He clarifies that while he was “jealous” of Saito’s idea for Babylon’s Fall, he acknowledged that “preparing all of the gear variations needed for the gameplay is going to be really difficult” and offered his support at the time.

“I said, ‘Let’s use FF14’s assets too. We have so many, it’d be a shame to limit them to FF14 alone,’ and that’s how it all started,” explained Yoshida, before clarifying that all borrowed assets “will be fully supervised by the Final Fantasy 14 team to ensure that they fit into its world”.

Not one to waste the opportunity, Yoshida ends his comments by reminding fans that there is free trial available for his own MMO.

