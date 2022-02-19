‘Final Fantasy 14’ director says there are no plans to add NFTs to the game

Naoki Yoshida, director and producer on Final Fantasy 14, has shared his opinion on NFTs and stated that the team has no plans to introduce them into the MMO.

During the pre-broadcast of the latest Letter from the Producer Livestream (February 19), Yoshida spoke on non-fungible tokens and explained that anything in relation to NFTs and blockchain won’t be featured in the critically acclaimed MMO.

“Based on how Final Fantasy XIV is designed, we don’t intend on incorporating any sort of NFT element in the game at this point,” Yoshida said which was translated by Square Enix‘s translator Aimi Tokutake. “If anybody is worried or concerned about it, I can clearly state at this time that we do not have any intentions to incorporate that into the game.”

Back in January, Square Enix’s president Yosuke Matsuda revealed details on how the company could develop blockchain games, saying that blockchain understanding could help create a world in which players can contribute to the creation of games in a new way.

Following the announcement, players pushed back against the idea while the company’s share price went on to increase by eight per cent.

Naoki Yoshida addressed the pushback in the broadcast saying that he and the team noticed the reactions from fans about how they opposed to the idea of NFTs. “I do understand our CEO [Yosuke] Matsuda commented on the concept of NFTs in his New Year’s message, and there might be a little bit of sensitivity and nervousness around the topic,” he said.

During the same Live Letter, the director and his team also revealed the in-progress graphical update for Final Fantasy 14 which is set to be added alongside patch 7.0.

Elsewhere, Final Fantasy 14 will reopen free trials next week.