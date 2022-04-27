‘Final Fantasy 14’ director wants gamers to play nice in PvP combat

Final Fantasy 14 director Naoki Yoshida has implemented a new list of rules to combat what he calls “uncooperative behaviour”.

Following the launch of Final Fantasy 14’s new 5v5 player versus player (PvP) mode, Crystalline Conflict, Yoshida has reported an “unprecedented number of reports concerning uncooperative/lethargic or taunting behaviour during matches”.

In a new blog post, he explained how “all PvP content, including Crystalline Conflict, is intended to be a battle/contest of skill between players. Participants must bring their best to the fight, and for this reason uncooperative or lethargic behaviour is prohibited. Let’s strive to do our best even in situations where defeat is imminent, regardless of whether or not you’re interested in the rewards.”

Notices : NA: Regarding Non-participation/Taunting Behavior During PvP https://t.co/51vX9eyLGf #FFXIV — FFXIV News Updates (EN) (@FFXIV_NEWS_EN) April 26, 2022

He then revealed that a number of actions have now been banned in Final Fantasy 14 including repeated use of the phrase “nice job” when another player isn’t doing so well. Players have also been told to stop “setting off fireworks on top of a downed opponent” alongside things like abusing people over social media.

Violations can net offenders a temporary suspension between 3 and 20 days, with “exceptionally heinous” cases getting a permanent ban.

“There may be cases when actions taken during the fervour of battle are reported for taunting or lethargic behaviour, but this is what the careful log review process is for: to prevent false charges,” he continued. “Each case must be investigated thoroughly, which takes time. For this reason, we ask that before placing a report, you have calmly and clearly assessed whether the observed behaviour truly falls under prohibited behaviours.”

