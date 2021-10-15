‘Final Fantasy 14’ game director says Xbox discussions are “positive”

Final Fantasy 14‘s producer and director Naoki Yoshida has provided a status update on the Xbox version of the popular MMO.

In an interview conducted by YouTube channel Easy Allies (thanks, Windows Central), Yoshida said, “we are still in discussions with Microsoft and I feel like our discussions are going in a positive-like tone.”

Nonetheless, he wasn’t able to give much more information on whether fans are likely to see the MMO on Xbox platforms anytime soon, nor would he rule it out, adding, “I don’t want to say we do not have an Xbox version, but I’m hoping that the timing will be very soon that I will have some kind of update to the players.”

Final Fantasy 14 had originally been announced to come to Xbox One during an Xbox press event in 2019. However, in an interview earlier this year, Yoshida said an issue of “resources” has ultimately prevented the team from being able to bring the game to Microsoft’s platform.

Instead, the developers have been hard at work with patch updates, the PS5 release earlier this year, as well as the upcoming release of the Endwalker expansion, due to arrive next month.

Since its release, Final Fantasy 14 has become the most profitable Final Fantasy game to date, which has now reached 24million registered users. Its surge in popularity has however been a challenge for the servers in recent months, at one point temporarily making digital copies of the game ‘out of stock’, and also labelling one third of its North American servers as congested to handle the number of simultaneous logins.

