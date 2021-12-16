‘Final Fantasy 14’ halts sales of base game due to lengthy queue times

Square Enix has announced upcoming changes to Final Fantasy 14 following the heavy queue congestion since Endwalker’s launch, and this includes some sale suspension and additional game time.

This news on compensation for congestion comes from an official Lodestone post penned by game director Naoki Yoshida, who apologised for the congestion and began outlining upcoming patches and changes.

A temporary suspension of game sales and certain registrations is taking place to reduce congestion, as Yoshida writes: “we have decided to temporarily suspend the sale and delivery of Final Fantasy 14 Starter Edition and Complete Edition. Additionally, although those with an active subscription are prioritized to log in, Free Trial players are unable to log in outside of late night and early morning hours, and so we will also temporarily suspend new registrations for the Free Trial.”

These suspensions will lift “over the next few days”, but Yoshida warns it will be a gradual process across all retailers. Expansion packs and digital upgrades will still be available for existing players however.

The initial seven days of game time for players has been increased as the team will now “be granting an additional 14 days” to all players, even those with multiple accounts. Anyone who owns the full version of the game as of December 21 at 12AM PST (8AM GMT) will get the extra game time, as this is when patch 6.01 will drop.

The 2002 error that some players have been experiencing in login queues has been identified, but a fix won’t be coming until the 6.01 patch.

More details on the patch notes can be found in the Lodestone post.

