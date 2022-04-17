‘Final Fantasy 14’ housing lottery issue addressed by Naoki Yoshida

Producer and director of Final Fantasy 14 Naoki Yoshida has apologised over a housing lottery issue in the game currently preventing any players from winning plots of land.

Players of the massively multiplayer online (MMO) game that are currently bidding on housing plots in Final Fantasy 14 are being met with messages explaining that there are zero winners or that there “were no participants in this lottery”, according to a post from April 16 on The Lodestone (via PCGamesN).

In patch 6.1 of Final Fantasy 14, the Empyreum residential district was introduced as a location where players can obtain land via a lottery system, but it isn’t working correctly. According to official posts, the issue also appears to be impacting data centres around the world.

I should be mad, but considering I've been trying for a Warden of the Seven Hues fish for the past 4 years, my heart is already a 0. pic.twitter.com/EQ1JlX2KpO — Don't follow this account (@iamkhezu) April 16, 2022

Now a follow-up post on The Lodestone from Final Fantasy 14’s director and producer Naoki Yoshida has apologised for the issue and outlined what changes are being made to the game’s lottery system in the meantime.

“We understand that this is a major issue, and are prioritising our investigation into the matter,” wrote Yoshida. “We are working to identify the issue in the corresponding program; however, as the process is very complex and there are many patterns involved for the lottery conditions, it will require some time to pinpoint the problem.”

To deal with the issue, the result announcement period for housing will be extended, which was originally going to end on April 20 at 3:59PM BST (7:59AM PDT).

Yoshida added that the team will “continue to work on identifying the cause of the issue and addressing it so that the lottery system correctly determines the winner and displays the proper results.”

