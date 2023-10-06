‘Final Fantasy 14’ may be teasing a new playable race with severed legs

Final Fantasy 14 players have been analysing every inch of a pair of disembodied legs that were datamined from a cutscene, and they think that it’s a new race on its way to the game.

Reddit user Drbiohazmat isolated the legs model from the patch 6.5 cutscenes and shared their discoveries. Firstly, the legs use unique running and jumping animations that are not shared with the other races in Final Fantasy 14.

Secondly, there was a hole in the back of the model which suggested there would have been a tail there. Thirdly, the legs feature fur on the sides of the thighs.

Another Reddit user, JustaPorgBoy, claimed that they were able to load the model into a skeleton view, adding that the file name is “Demihuman/1067” and that it has bones for the face, ears and tail.

Between them and the theories from the rest of the players, the conclusion is that these are the legs of a female Hrothgar. Male Hrothgar were introduced in Final Fantasy 14‘s Shadowbringers with the Viera.

Female Hrothgar are said to be very rare according to the lore and that was why this race was locked to one gender. However, the 2021 Fan Fest confirmed that female Hrothgar were in the works but there was no suggestion of when the race would be released in the game.

With London Fan Fest approaching on October 21, it is possible that Final Fantasy 14 players will be granted some sort of a confirmation during the event.

However, the new Dawntrail expansion is scheduled for summer 2024, and given that male Hrothgar appeared in an expansion, the female Hrothgar might be on that same timeline too.

