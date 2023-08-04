‘Final Fantasy 14’ medley has 200 musicians play over a decade of themes

Over a decade of Final Fantasy 14 themes have been arranged in a medley with 200 fans and musicians as a love letter to the massively multiplayer online role-playing game.

Masayoshi Soken’s compositions for the beloved game were woven through by Husky by the Geek, with each of the expansions’ themes given their own section in the performance. Check it out below:

It starts with A Realm Reborn, then Heavensward with ‘Torn From The Heavens’ becoming ‘Locus’ which then turns into ‘Brute Justice’. There is also a rework of the Rak’tika Greatwood’s theme ‘Civilisations’ which is remembered fondly by fans for Soken’s otamatone cover of it in 2021. The list of all of the 200 musicians and vocalists is credited in the comments of the video.

“When I started on YouTube, I always dreamed of playing in such community collabs. Now I’m the one who organizes it, and I hope I can make people happy by playing in it!” said Husky by the Geek and assured that there would be more medleys in the future. “I had a lot of fun arranging this song & assigned parts suited to everyone so people could join regardless of their level.”

