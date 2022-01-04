‘Final Fantasy 14’ patch 6.05 adds a treasure hunt, nerfs Reaper, and more

Final Fantasy 14 patch notes for 6.05 have been published, detailing balance changes to several classes, a Savage version of the Pandaemonium raid, and a new treasure hunt.

Earlier today (January 4) patch 6.05 arrived on Final Fantasy 14 servers, and Square Enix has shared patch notes for what the update includes.

Treasure hunters can rejoice, as patch 6.05 adds The Excitatron 6000 – a “special instance” that’s accessed “after finding and opening treasure coffers obtained from kumbhiraskin treasure maps”. Visiting this instance will offer players a chance to “test their luck and obtain priceless treasures”.

The Pandaemonium: Asphodelos (Savage) raid has also been added, and brings with it Asphodelos Coffers that contain gear relevant to the player’s current job.

For more casual players, a host of new furniture has been added to the housing system in Final Fantasy 14. The new furniture includes select items from the Furnishing Design Contest, which tasked players with drafting up their own ideas for furniture in the MMO.

In terms of balance, Square Enix has taken aim at several classes. Reaper users will find that Arcane Crest’s cure potency of the Crest of Time Returned has been slashed from 100 to 50.

Meanwhile, the Ninja class has been targeted for some significant changes. The execution mechanic has been changed via tweaks to several skills, and Fleeting Raiju will no longer rush target upon execution.

There’s also buffs to Summoner, Scholar, Samurai, Dragoon and Monk classes, most of which increase the range of their respective abilities.

Finally, patch 6.05 also brings new items, recipes, mounts and minions – though Square Enix says that information on some of these will be revealed “at a later date”. For a full list of changes, check out the official patch notes.

In other news, Square Enix’s share price has increased significantly after sharing plans for NFT and blockchain content. That’s despite the company receiving backlash from fans.