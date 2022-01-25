‘Final Fantasy 14’ patch 6.08 buffs Paladin, Samurai, Ninja and more Jobs

Final Fantasy 14 has had its latest patch, featuring big changes to several Jobs including Paladin, Dragoon, Dancer, and more.

As the patch notes explain, update 6.08 makes some adjustments to these Jobs by buffing a number of their abilities. For example, Paladin has had its Spirits Within potency increased from 250 to 270, while Samurai has had its Ogi Namikiri skill buffed from 800 to 900 in potency.

The buffs range from Tank, Healer, Melee DPS, and Ranged DPS Jobs, so no class has been left out of this significant patch.

Advertisement

Alongside patch 6.08, Square Enix has released the long-awaited Oceania data centre in Final Fantasy 14 which will be the first step in expanding the global server capacity, as well as combat congestion.

Final Fantasy 14 patch 6.08 notes:

Paladin

Spirits Within – Potency has been increased to 270 from 250

– Potency has been increased to 270 from 250 Expiacion – Potency has been increased to 340 from 300

– Potency has been increased to 340 from 300 Blade of Faith – Potency has been increased to 420 from 250

– Potency has been increased to 420 from 250 Blade of Truth – Potency has been increased to 500 from 350

– Potency has been increased to 500 from 350 Blade of Valor – Potency has been increased to 580 from 420

Marauder / Warrior

Tomahawk – Potency has been increased to 150 from 100

Monk

Phantom Rush – Potency has been increased to 1,150 from 1,000

Dragoon

Dragon Sight – Range has been extended to 30 yalms from 12 yalms, targeted party members no longer need to stay within 12 yalms to get the effects of Left Eye, and the channelling animation between a Dragoon and their alley has been removed

– Range has been extended to 30 yalms from 12 yalms, targeted party members no longer need to stay within 12 yalms to get the effects of Left Eye, and the channelling animation between a Dragoon and their alley has been removed Raiden Thrust – Potency has been increased to 280 from 260

Potency has been increased to 280 from 260 Stardiver – Potency has been increased to 620 from 500

Potency has been increased to 620 from 500 Heavens’ Thrust – Combo potency has been increased to 480 from 430

Combo potency has been increased to 480 from 430 Chaotic Spring – Combo potency has been increased to 260 from 240, while the tear combo potency has been increased from 280 to 300

Advertisement

Rogue / Ninja

Spinning Edge – Potency has been increased to 210 from 200

Potency has been increased to 210 from 200 Gust Slash – Potency has been increased to 160 from 140, while the

combo potency has been increased to 320 from 300

Potency has been increased to 160 from 140, while the combo potency has been increased to 320 from 300 Aeolian Edge – Potency has been increased to 140 from 120, rear-attack potency has been increased to 200 from 180, combo potency has been increased to 360 from 340, and rear-combo potency has been increased to 420 from 400

Potency has been increased to 140 from 120, rear-attack potency has been increased to 200 from 180, combo potency has been increased to 360 from 340, and rear-combo potency has been increased to 420 from 400 Armour Crush – Potency has been increased to 140 from 120, flank-attack potency has been increased to 200 from 180, combo potency has been increased to 340 from 320, and flank-combo potency has been increased to 400 from 380

Potency has been increased to 140 from 120, flank-attack potency has been increased to 200 from 180, combo potency has been increased to 340 from 320, and flank-combo potency has been increased to 400 from 380 Hyosho Ranryu – Potency has been increased to 1,300 from 1,200

Samurai

Hakaze – Potency has been increased to 180 from 150

– Potency has been increased to 180 from 150 Jinpu – Combo potency has been increased to 280 from 250

– Combo potency has been increased to 280 from 250 Shifu – Combo potency has been increased to 280 from 250

– Combo potency has been increased to 280 from 250 Ogi Namikiri – Potency has been increased to 900 from 800

– Potency has been increased to 900 from 800 Kaeshi: Namikiri – Potency has been increased to 1,350 from 1,200

Machinist

Drill – Potency has been increased to 570 from 550

Potency has been increased to 570 from 550 Air Anchor – Potency has been increased to 570 from 550

Potency has been increased to 570 from 550 Chain Saw – Potency has been increased to 570 from 550

Dancer

Cascade – Potency has been increased to 220 from 180

Potency has been increased to 220 from 180 Fountain – Combo potency has been increased to 280 from 240

Combo potency has been increased to 280 from 240 Reverse Cascade – Potency has been increased to 280 from 240

Potency has been increased to 280 from 240 Fountainfall – Potency has been increased to 340 from 300

Potency has been increased to 340 from 300 Technical Finish – Four Steps potency has been increased to 1,200 from 1,080

Thaumaturge / Black Mage

Fire III – Potency has been increased to 260 from 240

Potency has been increased to 260 from 240 Blizzard III – Potency has been increased to 260 from 240

Potency has been increased to 260 from 240 Blizzard IV – Potency has been increased to 310 from 300

Potency has been increased to 310 from 300 Fire IV – Potency has been increased to 310 from 300

Potency has been increased to 310 from 300 Xenoglossy – Potency has been increased to 760 from 660

Summoner

Astral Impulse – Potency has been increased to 440 from 430

Potency has been increased to 440 from 430 Ruby Rite – Potency has been increased to 450 from 430

Potency has been increased to 450 from 430 Fountain of Fire – Potency has been increased to 540 from 520

In other news, Final Fantasy 14‘s director and producer Naoki Yoshida has said he wants to work on the MMO for another decade.