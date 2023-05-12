Release date announced for ‘Final Fantasy 14’ patch 6.4 The Dark Throne

Square Enix has announced that Final Fantasy 14 patch 6.4 The Dark Throne will be released on May 23.

The news was shared today (May 12) during the latest Letter from the Producer Live broadcast where Final Fantasy 14 director Naoki Yoshida and his team revealed the brand-new trailer for patch 6.4.

The lengthy trailer showcases everything from new Main Scenario quests featuring the Warrior of Light and the Scions of the Seventh Dawn, a dungeon, a raid, a Trial named the Voidcast Dais, as well as a new look at the game’s current antagonist Golbez. You can check out the trailer below.

The Dark Throne is the main attraction for this update but alongside new story content, players will be able to take part in the Pandaemonium: Anabaseios raid which will continue the current Pandaemonium story. The latest dungeon is called the Aetherfront — which is set North of the Sharlayan mainland in the verdant Isle of Haam — and will challenge players to take on a series of new, unique bosses.

As with most major patches, a new Unreal Trial will be available, this time in the form of Containment Bay Z1T9 (Unreal), an even more challenging version of the original fight, featuring new rewards.

The official website for patch 6.4 The Dark Throne is now live and contains additional details, from new weapon enhancement quests, the continuation of Hildibrand’s Adventures and Tataru’s Grand Endeavor, Ocean Fishing updates, and more.

New crafting recipes, mounts, minions, and emotes will also be featured for players to get their hands on. They’ll also be able to customise their Island Sanctuary any way they desire.

