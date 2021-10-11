‘Final Fantasy 14’ players are being amused by Colonel Sanders and a giant chicken

Final Fantasy 14 players are used to their fair share of strange creatures. From the cat-like Miqo’Te to the tiny Lalafell and bunny-esque Viera, there are a lot of different characters. Well, one player has decided to add some secret herbs and spices to the mix and has been dressing up as KFC’s Colonel Sanders and a giant chicken.

It’s been eight years since A Realm Reborn rose from the ashes of the failed 2010 version of the game, and since then it’s gone from strength to strength, with players finding even more ingenious ways to pass the time.

Reddit user _Vard_ has uploaded multiple videos of themselves dressed up as a chicken and taking advantage of a glitch that makes characters rotate infinitely. They have used this glitch to emulate a vertical rotisserie chicken to hilarious effect.

As well as this, they’ve also uploaded a video of them quickly transforming into Colonel Sanders and chasing down someone else dressed as a chicken.

Final Fantasy 14 has been surging in popularity ahead of the next expansion, Endwalker. Back in July, it broke Steam’s concurrent player record twice in the same month, causing the game’s EU servers to near capacity. The game recently went offline for eight hours so that server problems could be fixed.

Starting an MMORPG can be daunting, especially one that has been live for over eight years. Fortunately, NME has a beginner’s guide that details everything you need to know in order to get started with the game ahead of the upcoming expansion.

