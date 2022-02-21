‘Final Fantasy 14’ roadmap details new content from patch 6.1 to 6.5

During the Final Fantasy 14 Live Letter, Square Enix has revealed what content is currently planned for patch 6.1 through to patch 6.5
On Saturday (February 19), Final Fantasy 14 producer and director Naoki Yoshida shared information on what new additions fans can expect from future patches.
The roadmap provided by Yoshida runs up to patch 6.5, however it’s worth noting that each patch will have further content that is not yet detailed on the roadmap.
You can see the Final Fantasy 14 patch 6 Series roadmap below.
Patch 6.1 Series
- New main scenario questline – patch 6.1 – 6.5
- “Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures”– patch 6.1 – 6.5
- “Tataru’s Grand Endeavor” sidequest series – patch 6.1 – 6.5
- Myths of the Realm #1 (Alliance raid)
- Crystalline Conflict (new PvP)
- Arkasodara Tribe quests and dailies
- Dragonsong’s Reprise (new ultimate duty)
- Ultima’s Bane (unreal)
- Trust support for A Realm Reborn(Patch 2.0) main scenario dungeons
- New calling card-style UI (Name TBD)
- New hairstyles for Hrothgar
- Empyreum (Ishgard housing)
- Custom Deliveries: Ameliance
- New Trials and Other Assorted Updates
Patch 6.2 Series
- Trust support for A Realm Reborn 2.X main scenario dungeons
- Trust support for 2-3 Heavensward main scenario dungeons
- New weapon enhancements
- New “Criterion” dungeon with variable difficulty (for 1–4 Players)
- “Island Sanctuary” debuts
- Plus Pandæmonium, Faux Hollows, other Trials
Patch 6.3 Series
- Trust system for remaining Heavensward main scenario dungeons
- Deep Dungeon series #3
- Ultimate Duty #5
- Island Sanctuary updates
- Plus Myths of the Realm, Faux Hollows, other trials
Patch 6.4 and Patch 6.5 Series
- Trust system for Stormblood main scenario dungeons
- “Criterion” Dungeons #2 and #3
- Additional area for Island Sanctuary
- The conclusion to Pandæmonium, Further Myths of the Realm, Faux Hollows, other Trials, and more
On patches 6.4 and 6.5, the roadmap explains that there are more plans for content “being made as we speak.”
Outside of the roadmap, Yoshida shared plenty of other Final Fantasy 14 news during the Live Letter. As well as announcing a reopening for the MMO’s free trials and an upcoming graphical update in patch 7.0, Yoshida also said that NFTs would not be coming to Final Fantasy 14.
In other news, Capcom has officially unveiled Street Fighter 6 with a brief teaser showing Ryu facing off against Luke.