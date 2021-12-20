‘Final Fantasy 14’ will be down for lengthy maintenance tomorrow

Square Enix has announced that Final Fantasy 14 will be going down for maintenance soon to get ready for Patch 6.01.

“In order to implement Patch 6.01, we will be performing maintenance on all Worlds at the time below, during which Final Fantasy XIV will be unavailable,” the Lodestone blog post read.

Servers will be going down on December 21 at 2:00 GMT for approximately eight hours. Players can expect the servers to go back up at 10:00 GMT, but completion time is subject to change.

Patch 6.01 is the first patch post Endwalker launch which is set to feature brand-new content, including the expansion’s first eight-player raid: Pandaemonium. The first part of the raid is called Pandaemonium: Asphodelos and will revolve around unconfirmed Ascian characters from Final Fantasy 14‘s main story.

Players can expect Patch 6.05 on January 4, which will see the introduction of the Savage difficulty versions of Pandaemonium: Asphodelos.

Following the launch of the MMO’s latest expansion, there have been an overwhelming amount of players trying to get into the game, whether it’s free trial or long-time players. This issue has ultimately caused major server congestion across multiple data centres around the world, from long queue times to server errors and disruptions.

Square Enix and Final Fantasy 14‘s director and producer, Naoki Yoshida, has previously addressed these issues with some solutions on the developers side.

Additionally, Square Enix recently halted the sale of Final Fantasy 14 due to the heavy server congestion. This means that no more players will be able to purchase the game, temporarily, while the developer attempts to resolve the issues, and new registrations for the Free Trial will be suspended but will return “over the next few days.”

In other news, Final Fantasy 7 Remake will offer an upgrade to the PS5 version for any players who have it via PS Plus.