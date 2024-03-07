‘Final Fantasy 14’’s full release on Xbox is coming this month

A release date for the full Xbox version of Final Fantasy 14 has been revealed, along with a special offer for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

While an open beta started in February, already existing players cannot carry over their progress to the beta. However, the full final version of the game will be launching later this month on March 21, and will allow existing players to use cross saves to continue their adventure with their Warriors of Light.

Subscribers to the highest tier of Microsoft’s game service, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, are entitled to claim a Starter Edition of the claim between March 21 and April 19, with the full free trial also available to all users on Xbox. That means that players can play through the full base game, as well as the first two expansions for the game: Heavensward and Stormblood.

The next expansion for Final Fantasy 14, Dawntrail, is currently scheduled to release this year, though no specific date has been announced.

Users can play for free until they hit level 70, before then having to pay a monthly fee to continue playing the game, alongside purchasing new expansions that they want to experience.

The latest game in the Final Fantasy series, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, launched at the end of last month [February 2024). NME reviewed the game, with our writer calling it a “first-class remake”.

“Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth breathes new life into one of the most revered games of all time. A vastly richer open world ensures your time in Gaia is thoroughly engrossing, while Cloud’s story is as gripping as it was in 1997,” our reviewer wrote.

