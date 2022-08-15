‘Final Fantasy 14”s Naoki Yoshida wants to make another MMO from scratch

Final Fantasy 14 director and Final Fantasy 16 producer, Naoki Yoshida, has said he wants to make another massively multiplayer online (MMO) game from scratch.

In a new interview with Inverse, Yoshida discussed the Final Fantasy series as a whole and why he thinks the franchise is “currently struggling.” He also touched on workplace burnout and explained why it’s important to assign mandatory breaks in order to have employees re-energized “before they reach their limit.”

Nearing the end of the interview, Yoshida went on to talk about working as a game designer and mentioned that he would like to make another MMORPG before he dies.

“I am a game designer, so I always have several ideas for games. I can’t talk about them here, but I think that goes for any game designer,” Yoshida said.

“I am the kind of person who’s happy as long as they can make games, so while there isn’t anything in particular, I occasionally think that I would like to make one more MMORPG title, from scratch, before I die.”

Naoki Yoshida was assigned the role of director of the now critically acclaimed Final Fantasy 14 back in 2010 and was able to bring it back from the brink, making it Square Enix‘s most profitable game ever made.

Yoshida also added that he sees the MMORPG sticking around in the future, saying, “I want to keep making sure that Final Fantasy 14 will be fondly remembered by many as a fun game that gave them the best gaming experience. I also want to make sure that it will remain in operation for decades to come.”

In other news, the details of Final Fantasy 14‘s 6.2 update have finally been revealed. Players can expect new main scenario quests, dungeons, and the long-anticipated release of the Island Sanctuary.