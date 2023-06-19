‘Final Fantasy 16’ combat is ‘Devil May Cry’ designer’s “personal masterpiece”

Devil May Cry designer Ryota Suzuki has shared that combat in Final Fantasy 16 is his “personal masterpiece”.

The accomplished game designer, who served as battle director for Final Fantasy 16, told fans in a Live Letter that the game’s combat systems have been designed with beginners in mind.

“I’ve been making action games for the past 25 years in my career,” he said. “I truly think this game is my own personal masterpiece. We put priority in designing this game’s battle system to appeal to those who previously have not played or are not well versed in action games.”

Suzuki Ryota's message from the Final Fantasy XVI Japanese live letter was enlightening- he says that throughout his entire career designing action games for the past 25 years, he truly thinks FF16 is his own personal masterpiece. I added English subs to his heartfelt message! pic.twitter.com/LlXKzAAn2C — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) June 18, 2023

Final Fantasy 16 isn’t out for another few days, but you can try out its combat systems right now.

Square Enix revealed a new, two-part demo on PS5 just last week — the second part of which allows you to jump straight into the game’s combat systems and try them out for yourself.

“I hope those who have never played an action game before can go and try out Final Fantasy 16,” said Suzuki. “I hope this game will give you a chance to experience the allure that an action game can bring. We hope you enjoy this game.”

The combat demo features a night-time infiltration mission, which will allow players to get to grips with the full range of combat.

“You’ll encounter various enemies and epic bosses,” reads an official article from PlayStation.Blog. “While you won’t be able to save your progress in this segment of the demo, it will let you test out the fuller range of combat options by way of numerous unlocked abilities and accessories. This can be replayed as many times as you’d like, giving players a head start on experiencing Clive’s full-fledged action battles.”

Final Fantasy 16 is due to be released for PlayStation 5 on June 22, 2023.

