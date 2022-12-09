‘Final Fantasy 16’ confirms June 2023 release date

The release date for Final Fantasy 16 has finally been confirmed, with the role-playing game set for launch next June.

Announced last night (December 8) at The 2022 Game Awards, Final Fantasy 16 will be released June 22, 2023.

Alongside the launch date, Square Enix also shared a new, revenge-driven trailer that shows off more of Final Fantasy 16’s medieval setting as well as giving players their first glimpse at what monsters they’ll be battling – check it out below.

Last month, director Hiroshi Takai said that Final Fantasy 16 was about “95 per cent” done, with the team now mostly focusing on debugging the title. “We’ve forbidden anyone to add new code in case new bugs appear,” he said.

Speaking about Final Fantasy 16 earlier this year, Takai said: “Unlike an online game that involves many players at the same time, Final Fantasy 16 offers a different experience where it focuses on the individual player and immerses you in the story. I think it’s a very fleshed out story.”

He continued: “For those who have grown up and realised that reality isn’t kind to you and have drifted away from Final Fantasy, we hope that 16 will be a game that brings back anew the passion that you once had for the series.”

However, following the release of a new political-heavy trailer, Takai was forced to defend the apparent lack of diversity within the medieval Europe-inspired game. “The story we are telling is fantasy, yes, but it is also rooted in reality,” he said.

“It can be challenging to assign distinctive ethnicities to either antagonist or protagonist without triggering audience preconceptions, inviting unwarranted speculation, and ultimately stoking flames of controversy,” he added.

It’s also been reported that FF16 will launch as a six-month exclusive title for the PS5, according to an advert from Sony.

In other Game Award news, one attendee has been arrested after gaining access to the stage during the show’s finale.