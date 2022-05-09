‘Final Fantasy 16’ devs worked on a cancelled game that was “basically ‘Bloodborne'”

Final Fantasy 16 producer Naoki Yoshida has revealed that a cancelled game he worked on was “basically Bloodborne“.

Writing in Famitsu (via ResetEra), Yoshida explains that Hiroshi Takai, Kazutoyo Maehiro and himself were working on the action game before being called up to work on Final Fantasy 14.

The cancelled game would have featured asymmetric multiplayer system like 2015’s Evolve, paired with the hardcore action of a game like Bloodborne. It had a Gothic setting too, but one notable difference was that it is said to have included ‘a few sci-fi elements.’

Advertisement

It’s an interesting story, as Yoshida explains that the game was one year into production before it was cancelled. This was before the release of Bloodborne, with Yoshida joking “if we’d kept going and Bloodborne was released first, we’d probably be freaking out right now.”

It certainly would have been interesting to see how this project would have turned out, but alas, we may never know. The good news is that many of the names that are said to have been working with Yoshida on this “basically Bloodborne” title are now hard at work on Final Fantasy 16.

We haven’t seen much of Final Fantasy 16 since its reveal, with the game having been delayed half a year at the end of 2021. What we have seen looks promising however, with snippets of gameplay that look like a blend of Final Fantasy 15 and Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

Final Fantasy 16 does not currently have a release date, but recent comments from Naoki Yoshida suggest that the game is nearly finished.

In other news, a new Final Fantasy 16 trailer is complete and will release soon. No doubt exciting for fans looking for more on the latest entry into the long-running classic JRPG series.