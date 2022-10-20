‘Final Fantasy 16’ dives into Valisthea’s politics with ‘Ambition’ trailer

Final Fantasy 16 has received a lengthy new trailer that sheds insight into the factions vying for control in Square Enix‘s upcoming role-playing game.

Published today (October 20), the Ambition trailer runs at four and a half minutes and provides an overview of each faction in Final Fantasy 16.

From the Iron Kingdom – “forged in faith and fear” – to the holy empire of Sanbreque, “where ambition is divine”, the trailer explores the world of Valisthea and shows that peace between each civilisation is unlikely to last.

You can watch the latest Final Fantasy 16 trailer – and see each realm’s goals – below.

Following the trailer going live, Square Enix shared a statement from Final Fantasy 16 producer Naoki Yoshida, explaining why Ambition focused more on the game’s world.

“Rather than focusing on action as we did in our last reveal, this time we wanted to give the world a more in-depth look at Final Fantasy 16‘s lore and its rich cast of characters – with the Dominants front and centre,” said Yoshida, who added that the development team is in “the home stretch” of finishing the game.

Meanwhile, Final Fantasy 16 director Hiroshi Takai added that the Ambition trailer paints “a better picture of how the game’s setting, lore, and characters tie in with our compelling narrative.”

A more detailed description of Final Fantasy 16′s six realms can be found here, which also shares a more in-depth dive into Valisthea’s lore.

“The land of Valisthea is studded with Mothercrystals—glittering mountains of crystal that tower over the realms around them, blessing them with aether,” reads the page. “For generations, people have flocked to these beacons to take advantage of their blessing, using the aether to conjure magicks that let them live lives of comfort and plenty. Great powers have grown up around each Mothercrystal, and an uneasy peace has long reigned between them.”

“Yet now the peace falters as the spread of the Blight threatens to destroy their dominions,” adds Square Enix, setting up the latest trailer’s events.

Though the latest trailer shows that there’s a lot going on in Valisthea, earlier in the year Yoshida confirmed that Final Fantasy 16 won’t be a fully open-world title. According to the producer, it was a conscious desicion that was designed to “give players a better feel of a truly ‘global scale'” across Valisthea.

