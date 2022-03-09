‘Final Fantasy’ 35th anniversary website teases info on upcoming titles

A new website for the 35th anniversary of the Final Fantasy franchise has been created, and it’s teasing news and announcements for this year.

The Square Enix franchise started in 1987 on the Nintendo Entertainment System, and now a new website will be home to news and announcements across all the games throughout the year.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake producer, and director on the original version of the game, Yoshinori Kitase shared a message regarding the studio’s plans for the entire franchise.

Advertisement

“Every year a number of [Final Fantasy] titles celebrate their anniversaries, but if you think about it, so many from one series lining up in such a way is pretty unusual,” said Kitase, referring to major anniversaries of Final Fantasy 5, 7 and 11 all taking place this year.

“This is only possible because of the long-lasting passionate support for each game in the FF series from fans like you. Thank you so much. And this year, the Final Fantasy series itself celebrates its 35th anniversary.”

The website has a link that takes fans through to a collection of all the news stories related to the anniversary as well, with more to come.

“The 35th site will support new releases, sharing info on upcoming titles and merchandise. I hope you’re excited for what’s on the way for Final Fantasy!” he added.

Kitase previously said that news of the sequel to Final Fantasy 7 Remake would be coming in 2022, if the game was ready to be shown. This year may see more being shown about Final Fantasy 16 as well, although it was delayed at the end of last year by around six months.

Advertisement

In other news, a Dead Space developer stream focusing on the game’s audio design will be airing this week.