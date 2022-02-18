‘Final Fantasy 6 Pixel Remaster’ will let you correctly suplex a ghost train

Square Enix has confirmed that the Final Fantasy 6 Pixel Remaster will still let fans suplex the Phantom Train, after a brief clip shared by the studio was criticised for improper suplex technique.

On Sunday (February 13), Square Enix announced that “yes, you can still suplex the train in Final Fantasy 6 Pixel Remaster,” and shared a clip of in-game character Sabin doing just that.

However, the clip received criticism from fans who pointed out that the Phantom Train does not get flipped upside-down during the suplex, a technicality that disqualifies it from being a proper suplex.

Advertisement

Yesterday (February 17), Square Enix followed up the clip by saying that it noticed comments surrounding the Phantom Train not flipping, and explained that “the video was taken from a pre-release version, and will be adjusted in time for launch.”

We’re still hard at work polishing Final Fantasy VI pixel remaster in time for launch next week, and we saw some of your comments that the Phantom Train didn’t flip during Meteor Strike. The video was taken from a pre-release version, and will be adjusted in time for launch! — FINAL FANTASY (@FinalFantasy) February 17, 2022

Final Fantasy 6 Pixel Remaster is set to launch on February 23, after being delayed in December 2021. When the delay was announced, Square Enix said it would use the extra time “to apply final polish while finishing development on the game.”

The Pixel Remaster project was announced in June 2021, and aims to polish up the first six Final Fantasy games for modern platforms. The first five of these remasters have already been released, and Final Fantasy 6 is the last one that’s set to arrive.

Over on Steam, the Final Fantasy 6 page says it will be “a remodelled 2D take on the sixth game in the world-renowned Final Fantasy series,” and fans can expect “all the magic of the original, with improved ease of play.”

Advertisement

In other gaming news, a charity has accused Nintendo of being “actively destructive” in its approach to video game preservation. The Video Game History Foundation says it recognises the “business reality” of Nintendo‘s decision to shut down 3DS and Wii U storefronts, but says the company isn’t doing enough to ensure games on the platform remain accessible.