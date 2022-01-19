‘Final Fantasy 7’ porn interrupts Italian government meeting

A CGI video of Final Fantasy 7’s Tifa Lockhart having sex interupted an Italian government meeting earlier this week.

On Monday (January 17), the Italian senate hosted a Zoom meeting to discuss data transparency in political decision making, which was broadcast live on Facebook. According to Italian wire service ANSA, all was well for the first thirty minutes but when it came time to introduce Giorgio Parisi, one of last year’s Nobel Prize winners in physics, someone hijacked the meeting by sharing their screen while playing the unofficial Final Fantasy 7 porn.

To begin with, Five Star Movement Senator, Maria Laura Mantovani continues speaking over the video, seemingly unaware of what’s happening. It then takes several seconds to stop the porn from playing, but takes even longer to silence the audio. Eventually, Parisi is able to make his comments and acts like nothing untoward has happened.

Understandably, the incident has been edited out of the official recording of proceedings but as you might expect, footage of the hijacking has found its way online.

"The Tifa Lockhart hentai video that was accidentally shown during a ZOOM meeting of the Italian senate yesterday, that's what I said." pic.twitter.com/hBSdNguXki — Ducktor Naldush (@FrancescoDonald) January 18, 2022

Speaking to AdnKrono, Senator Mantovani, who set up the meeting, said: “This afternoon there was a very serious episode, a real attack against which I express absolute disdain.

“During an online conference, someone broke in secretly by transmitting a video with pornographic content. I proceeded to report everything to the competent authorities so that they can proceed to identify the person responsible.”

“The conference went to the end on a regular basis”, he added. “Both speakers and audience continued as if nothing had happened “.

The creator of the porn, whose watermark was visible on the clip, then took to Twitter. “Well, someone fucked up. lol”

The voice actor behind the clip added: “Wow, if I had a nickel for every time that I went viral because a porn animation I voiced in was utilised by hackers…I would have two nickels. Which isn’t a lot, but it’s weird that it happened twice, right?”

“Well hey, at least it wasn’t a children’s website this time,” they added, after a previous clip they’d voiced was uploaded to a Cartoon Network website.