‘Final Fantasy 7’ prequel ‘Crisis Core’ is getting a remaster this year

Square Enix has announced Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, a remaster of the original 2007 PlayStation Portable (PSP) game which will launch in winter 2022.

The remaster was announced last night (June 17), during Square Enix’s Final Fantasy 7 25th Anniversary Celebration livestream.

Though Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion doesn’t have a specific release date, Square Enix has shared that it will launch in winter 2022. You can watch the announcement trailer for Crisis Core below:

The company has also launched a web page with more details on the remaster, which it says will “feature multiple improvements from the original game”.

“For example, the graphics have been converted to HD, with all the 3D models, from the characters to everything else, being fully refreshed. What’s more the dialogue is now fully voice-acted, and there’s a new arrangement for the soundtrack,” reads the page.

Although Crisis Core features many characters from Final Fantasy 7, the game’s story is a prequel. This means that although characters such as Cloud and Sephiroth are heavily involved in the plot of Crisis Core, players don’t need to have any understanding of Final Fantasy 7 to know what’s going on.

Unlike Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion will not be PlayStation-exclusive at launch, as it will be available on Nintendo Switch, PC, and both current and last-gen PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

For PC players, Crisis Core will be available on Steam at launch – a departure from Final Fantasy 7 Remake, which was an Epic Games Store exclusive for a year.

During the anniversary livestream, Square Enix also revealed Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth, the next entry in the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy. Creative director Tetsuya Nomura also confirmed that work on the final entry is already underway, and has been “progressing rapidly since we adopted a new development structure”.