‘Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’ developers aren’t done with the game just yet

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth director Naoki Hamuguchi has said Square Enix is still looking at expanding the epic remake.

Speaking to Red Bull, Hamaguchi said the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth team were looking at expanding on fan-favourite minigame Queen’s Blood.

Queen’s Blood is a brand new card game in the Final Fantasy universe that sees players collect cards and battle a variety of NPCs in Rebirth. According to Hamaguchi, there are currently 145 Queen’s Blood cards to collect and utilise but that could change in the future. “We haven’t decided anything in terms of future development for Queen’s Blood, but so far, the media who played it have provided very positive feedback on it,” he explained. “We want to consider further expansions as a possibility,” he added

“I definitely want players to try out the Queen’s Blood card game, but I would actually like to take the opportunity to introduce one of the other mini-games here,” he continued, before shouting out the Fort Condor mini game.

When the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth demo dropped earlier this year, players were drawn to the piano minigame to recreate iconic tracks from the likes of My Chemical Romance, Kanye West and Blink-182. “Some of the minigames are just as fun to watch as they are to play, so they’re perfect to play when you feel like taking a breather from the main story,” said Square Enix at the time.

Elsewhere, Final Fantasy 14 director Naoki Yoshida has said he wants to include more Final Fantasy 7 references in the game, but has to wait for the remake trilogy to wrap up. “I don’t want to get in their way,” he said in an interview with PC Gamer. “I would be very happy if we could do something together after the Remake series is completed.”

Final Fantasy 7 Remake was released in 2020, with Rebirth following earlier this year. An as-of-yet-unannounced third game will complete the trilogy.

Earlier this week, a Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth orchestral world tour was announced, with the run of shows set to kick off later this year.

In other news, Arika vice president and Mega Man producer Ichiro Mihara has seemingly teased an upcoming Mega Man project on social media.