‘Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’ gets cute Easter egg on Google

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has received a special easter egg on Google commemorating the launch of the game.

By googling the word ‘Chocobo’ on Google, a button will appear featuring the bird. Once pressed, a full herd of different coloured Chocobo’s will run across the screen, causing it to shake as the mounts rampage across your device.

For those unfamiliar, a Chocobo is a fictional species that first debuted in Final Fantasy 2. It looks a lot like a giant chicken, with typically yellow feathers covering the body, and the animal has featured in almost every Final Fantasy game, often in core story moments and moments that are designed to develop character. The animal has also been featured in other titles, with cameo appearances in games such as Dragon Quest X, Everybody’s Golf and Assassin’s Creed Origins.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth launched today, after several years of anticipation from fans. It was initially announced in June 2022, at an event that also revealed a remaster of PSP spin-off Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7. The sequel to 2020’s Final Fantasy 7 Remake received a new trailer at a PlayStation State of Play in late 2023 which revealed the release date to be 29 February 2024.

NME reviewed Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, with our writer stating that the “first-class remake will put you on cloud nine”.

“Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth breathes new life into one of the most revered games of all time. A vastly richer open world ensures your time in Gaia is thoroughly engrossing, while Cloud’s story is as gripping as it was in 1997,” our reviewer wrote.

