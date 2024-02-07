‘Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’ reveals gameplay trailer and free demo

Square Enix has revealed a new gameplay trailer for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth alongside details of a free demo.

Set for release February 29, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is the second instalment of the ongoing and expanded Final Fantasy 7 remake series.

Following on from the events of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, players will take control of Cloud as they pursue the villainous Sephiroth through the city of Maiko.

A new gameplay trailer focuses on the storyline of Rebirth but also reveals several previously unseen elements of the game including “an overview of the world map, ways to get around the expansive world including a wide range of vehicles and mounts, varied exploration and minigames.”

Players will be able to use Chocobos, buggies and wheelies to get around the giant world map, which features “several areas seamlessly joined together,” according to an official PlayStation blog. The trailer also reveals an expanded take on how your actions as Cloud will impact your relationships with your team.

As well as using “world intel” and “odd jobs” to further drive the narrative forward, players will also be able to play a series of minigames in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, with the trailer showcasing dev-recommended card game Queen’s Blood. “Some of the minigames are just as fun to watch as they are to play, so they’re perfect to play when you feel like taking a breather from the main story,” said Square Enix.

As well as the gameplay trailer, Square Enix has also shared a free, playable demo of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth that’s available now for PlayStation 5 users via the online store.

The demo is set during the opening moments of Rebirth and sees players able to make use of an expanded combat system as they take control of both Cloud and Sephiroth during a flashback. “Taking place several years before the events of the game, this will set the stage for several important moments,” said Square Enix with a second chapter of the demo available after February 21.

In other news, Xbox users can look forward to a beta test of Final Fantasy 14 launching later this month with the full release coming “immediately” after.