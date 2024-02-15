‘Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’ will have graphics improved following complaints

A update has been announced for the recently released Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth demo which will fix graphical complaints.

Developer Square Enix revealed the news in an X (formerly Twitter) post, writing that the update will launch on February 21 and will feature “improvements to the visual quality” of the game. According to the post, those same improvements will be featured in the final release of the game.

Several people on Reddit have been complaining about the performance of the game, with one user noting that media outlet Digital Foundry has confirmed an issue with the game.

“Digital Foundry has stated that the game is outputting a full HD signal, but that it’s some post processing effect or something that is making it less than that,” one user wrote.

Another user notes that the game is “insanely blurry in performance mode and is comparable to FSR on PC in its own performance mode”.

“If [Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth] is using FSR they probably aren’t even using the latest version as this look similar to FSR2’s performance mode. That said, using FSR3 wouldn’t be much of an improvement. Hopefully, post-release patches can improve the performance mode because this is insanely blurry, and the 30FPS mode feels too rough to be a viable alternative,” they wrote.

The same demo update will also add the ability to explore a stripped back portion of the Junon region from the final game, showing players what to expect from the open-world of the final game. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is scheduled to launch February 29, and will be available exclusively on PlayStation 5.

