‘Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’ will not carry over ‘Remake’ saves

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, scheduled for launch on February 29, 2024, will not carry over players’ Remake saves due to technical demands.

As the second of three chapters that recreates the original Final Fantasy 7 storyline, Rebirth will cover the events of Remake for those who are out of the loop. Check out the new trailer below:

Advertisement

However, thanks to technical considerations, Rebirth will not carry over a player’s save from Remake. “Each entry will be a standalone game in its own right,” clarified director Naoki Hamaguchi in an interview with PlayStation Blog.

“Because of this, each game’s balancing is done independently and a player’s levels and abilities will not carry over from one game to the next.”

In spite of this, there are “special bonuses” for Remake players which sound like they will offer players an early game advantage, though Hamaguchi did not expand upon what they are.

The team went “all out” on new mini-games, like a robot brawler that brings back Cloud Strife’s polygonal form. Additionally, the amount of optional content is “double” that of the original and Rebirth is expected to ask for 100 hours of the player’s time to complete the core story.

All of the original party members are present in the new game, and Nomura shared that there are characters that are introduced in Rebirth who will then be playable in the third and final installment.

Advertisement

This is likely to do with Cait Sith and Vincent, yet again, Square Enix kept its cards close to its chest on this front.

“If Final Fantasy 7 Remake was an introduction to the world and a preparation for this journey, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth serves as an illustration of the incidents that started the journey, an exploration of the people tied to it, and the journey itself, heading toward its climax,” continued creative director Tetsuya Nomura.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will launch for PlayStation 5 on February 29, 2024.

In other gaming news, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has nearly doubled the size of New York City with the addition of Brooklyn and Queens to the explorable map.