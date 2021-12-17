‘Final Fantasy 7 Remake’ appears to stutter its framerate on PC

Players and journalists alike are reporting framerate issues in the early areas of the recent PC port of Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

Released exclusively on PC via the Epic Games Store, after coming to the PS4 in 2020 and receiving a PS5 port this year, Final Fantasy 7 Remake is receiving multiple reports of poor optimisation.

Digital Foundry’s John Linneman tweeted earlier today (December 17) saying the port was “terrible”, adding that the footage he was sent was captured “using an RTX3090 + 10900k at just 1080p and it’s a mess. The smooth presentation was central to [Final Fantasy 7 Remake’s] storytelling and this version compromises it.”

A ResetEra thread compiles some of the issues, and shows a YouTube video with plenty of framerate stuttering in the starting area of the game, which can be watched below (starting at the 30 second mark).

As the video shows, this is when the game is running at high specs, including 120 FPS and 3840×2160 screen resolution. Apparently the footage in the video is also using a 5900x RTX 3080 and 32GB of memory.

According to the Epic Games Store listing, the minimum requirements are 8GB of memory and a GeForce GTX 780 or equivalent, whilst it’s recommended to have 12GB of memory and a GeForce RTX 1080 or equivalent.

All that said, other users are reporting having no issues throughout the game, so exactly how widespread this issue, or what’s causing it for some players, remains to be seen.

Recently it was revealed what fans can expect from the sequel to the remake, which is set to continue on the new story set about in Final Fantasy 7 Remake. According to co-director Naoki Hamaguchi “our next challenge will be to create gameplay that leverages the vastness of the world, unlike what we did in this current title.”

In other news, the previously early-released Danny Trejo DLC for Far Cry 6 has now been released in its full state, and it includes two missions where the player teams up with him.