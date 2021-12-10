‘Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade’ is finally coming to PC next week

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade has received a release date for PC, and fans won’t have long to wait before getting their hands on it.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade will arrive on the Epic Games Store on December 16.

Square Enix announced the release date during The Game Awards and shared a new trailer specifically for PC, which you can watch below.

“Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is a visually enhanced edition of the critically acclaimed and award winning game, featuring a brand-new episode featuring Yuffie as the main character, and numerous gameplay additions for players to enjoy,” reads the video’s description.

The new episode revolves around “ninja Yuffie Kisaragi as she infiltrates the shadowy Shinra corporation to steal a powerful materia and restore glory to her homeland,” and will include “multiple new combat and gameplay additions”.

Ahead of the launch, Square Enix has shared a full list of PC requirements for anyone looking to run the game on their own system. A hefty 100GB of storage is required, however the rest of the system requirements aren’t too bad.

While the Final Fantasy 7 remake launched in April 2020 for PlayStation, PC fans have been waiting over a year to get their hands on it. We gave the Final Fantasy 7 remake a beaming review when it launched, claiming that it was “much more than a simple adaption” and instead managed to offer “a fully-fledged upgrade of one of the most beloved JRPGs around”.

In other news, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has been announced with a gory new trailer at The Game Awards. Set to release on the Xbox Series X|S, players will once again step into the power armour of Captain Titus to brutally fight off a host of alien enemies, though it does not currently have a release date.