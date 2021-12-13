‘Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade’ PC system specs revealed

Days before its release onto the Epic Games Store, the minimum and recommended specs to play Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade have been released.

In a tweet, the official Final Fantasy 7 Remake Twitter account revealed all.

The minimum specifications required are an Intel Core i5-3330 or AMD FX-8350 processor, 8GB of RAM and 100GB of storage. Graphics card wise, players will need a GeForce GTX 780 or Radeon RX 480 with 3GB of VRAM at minimum.

The recommended specs are an Intel Core i7-37000 or AMD Ryzen 3 3100 processor, 12GB of RAM plus the same amount of storage. A GeForce GTX 1080 or Radeon RX 5700 graphics card with 8GB of VRAM is also recommended.

While not everyone will be impressed at those specs, they are not as demanding as some feared they might be. Particularly when it comes to the minimum specifications, many ageing systems should still be able to run the game. Presumably, some optimisation has been implemented to make it possible.

Where things are much more controversial is when it comes to pricing. Yesterday (December 12), news emerged that Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade would cost £65 on PC, reflecting the prices of games on the latest generation of consoles. Since then, the price has been pulled from the Epic Games Store after a significant backlash from players. It’s unclear if that means Square Enix is planning on changing the pricing or not.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade will be released on the Epic Games Store on December 16.

