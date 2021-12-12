‘Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade’ will cost £65 on PC

Square Enix’s Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is coming to PC, but it is bringing next-gen console pricing with it.

Most video games that have been released across PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC have kept their last-gen price tag on PC. Commonly £60 at most, it appears that could be changing, as Square Enix are the first developer to introduce next-gen pricing on PC, with Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade.

The game is available to pre-order on the Epic Games Store, and players reportedly have the option of picking up a deluxe edition of the game for £90 (thanks to Eurogamer).

Intergrade is the next-gen release of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake, originally released exclusively on PS4. While it has been available on PlayStation 5 for some time, it will finally come to PC for the first time. The Intergrade upgrade includes a new DLC that allows players to take control of Yuffie, “a brand-new adventure in the world of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade. Play as Wutaian ninja Yuffie Kisaragi as she infiltrates Midgar and conspires with Avalanche HQ to steal the ultimate materia from the Shinra Electric Power Company.” It also includes a photo mode.

The PC version also promises 4K support, HDR support, XInput and DirectInput compliant controller support and will run at up to 120 frames per second. The game will also be updated with full mouse and keyboard support.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade will release next week on December 16 and is exclusive to the Epic Games Store.

