‘Final Fantasy 7 Remake’ is on sale on Steam but some think it’s still too expensive

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is currently on sale down from £70 on Steam, but fans aren’t happy about the price point.

Square Enix recently re-released the expanded and visually enhanced version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake on the Steam storefront after it was a console exclusive for a little over a year and was released on the Epic Games Store in December. This means fans are now able to access the full story featuring Cloud Strife and co, along with an extra story DLC (downloadable content) called INTERmission featuring Yuffie, now on Steam for the first time.

To celebrate the release, the publisher is now offering players a 29 per cent discount off the game on Steam, and it’s now sitting at £49.69 from £70. However, fans online are expressing their disappointment, with some saying that the price is still too high for a game initially launched in 2020.

“I’m glad Final Fantasy 7 is finally on Steam,” one Twitter user said, “but I’m not paying $80 for the lacklustre port of a game that’s gone through two exclusivity windows lmfao, definitely a deep sale purchase.”

Another user said: “70 bucks for Final Fantasy 7 Remake on Steam? Yeah, you know what? You can keep it, Square. Sure, you slapped a sale on there.. But it’s the Principle. No thanks, Square Enix.”

The reactions aren’t all bad. Some players are happy for the small discount saying they’d rather buy it for £50 than £70 before it’s too late.

One fan even joked that they are hoping the upcoming Steam Summer Sale will make Final Fantasy 7 Remake cheaper than the now offered £50.

Elsewhere, Square Enix has finally unveiled the second game in the planned trilogy, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and it’s coming next winter. The publisher also revealed Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, a remake of the PSP prequel to Final Fantasy 7 called Crisis Core.

In other news, a Nintendo Switch listing for Persona 5 Royal has appeared on a European retailer.