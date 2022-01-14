‘Final Fantasy 7 Remake’ PC update stabilises frame rates above 90

The latest patch for Final Fantasy 7’s PC remake has improved frame rates on the platform and includes other fixes.

The latest patch from Square Enix is now out in Remake Intergrade for PC. The patch notes are light though and included in full below.

Subtitles now default to English

The resolution is now stabilised for frame rates of 90 and above

Various other issues have been rectified

Square Enix do not specify what the “other issues” are.

It appears that Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade could be coming to Steam, as files found in the Epic Games Store exclusive version contain a Steamapp ID, which is required for games to be distributed by the platform. It was supposedly created in October 2020 – six months after the game launched for PS4.

For now, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade has an exclusivity deal with the Epic Games Store. Once that expires, however, it seems likely it will make its way to Steam.

It was also recently revealed that Final Fantasy 7 Remake will offer an upgrade to the PS5 version for any players who have it via PS Plus. In a tweet, Square Enix announced that “PS Plus subscribers who previously redeemed Final Fantasy 7 Remake via PlayStation Plus will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version of the game”.

This means that any PS Plus user with original game will be able to get the PS5 version – Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade – and receive its extra content without having to buy the new version.

In other news, Nvidia has said that graphics card supply may improve this year. In a conference call, it was stated that, “We had seen channel levels be quite lean, and we are working with our supply chain partners to increase the availability of supply. And we feel better about our supply situation as we move into the second half of the calendar year [2022].”