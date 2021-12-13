‘Final Fantasy 7 Remake’ pulls price from Epic Games Store after backlash

Square Enix has removed pricing for Final Fantasy 7 Remake on the Epic Games Store, after being hit with significant backlash for pricing it at £65.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is finally coming to PC, but PC gamers were unhappy with the price of the game, which was originally released over a year ago.

Although it came out in April 2020, the PC version was priced at £65/€80/$70, but now that price is hidden from its Epic Games Store page. It’s unclear if Square Enix plans to make any changes to the pricing, or if it has just hidden the cost from view following controversy.

The studio has not yet commented on its decision to price Final Fantasy 7 Remake at £65.

Square Enix announced the PC port on Friday (December 10) during The Game Awards, and shared a new trailer for the PC version.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is set to arrive on PC later in just a few days, and will release for the Epic Games Store on December 16. Intergrade is the current-gen version of the game and comes with new DLC (downloadable content) that follows ninja Yuffie Kisaragi as she plans to steal materia from Shinra.

As well as new playable content, the PC version will also bring several technical upgrades – such as 4K support, 120 FPS, and HDR support.

NME had a lot of praise for the remaster when we reviewed Final Fantasy 7 Remake, saying that “with a beautifully realised world and a tremendous combat system, this reimagining will delight the dedicated fans and wow the newcomers looking to see what all the fuss is about”.

