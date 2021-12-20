‘Final Fantasy 7 Remake’ will upgrade to PS5 version for PS Plus users

Final Fantasy 7 Remake will offer an upgrade to the PS5 version for any players who have it via PS Plus.

Taking to Twitter, Square Enix has announced that “PS Plus subscribers who previously redeemed Final Fantasy 7 Remake via PlayStation Plus will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version of the game”.

This means that any PS Plus user with Final Fantasy 7 Remake will be able to get the PS5 version – Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade – without having to buy the new version.

The Intergrade version adds a new DLC (downloadable content) that follows ninja Yuffie Kisaragi as she tries to steal a powerful materia from Shinra. There’s also some significant visual improvements for the game, including a Quality Mode that runs the game with 4K resolution at 30 FPS. Intergrade also has improved lighting and loading times compared to the PS4 version.

PlayStation Plus players aren’t the only ones who can get their hands on the upgraded remake. Square Enix released Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade for the PC last week (December 16) after announcing it at The Game Awards with a new trailer.

Unfortunately for PC players, the launch of the long-awaited port has been mired with issues. Fans have complained about the hefty £70 price tag for the game, which was seemingly addressed by hiding it from the storefront until launch.

There’s also criticism with the game’s performance on PC, with reports of FPS stuttering and poor optimisation surfacing since the port launched.

In other news, Resident Evil Village has been voted the most completed game of 2021. While Capcom‘s horror game managed to take first place, Nintendo‘s Metroid Dread wasn’t far behind it. Both games took home awards at The Game Awards this year, and ranked highly as some of our best games of 2021.