‘Final Fantasy’ creator shares gorgeous screenshot of cancelled project

The creator of Final Fantasy, Hironobu Sakaguchi, has shared a screenshot of a project he gave up on. He suggests that fans may wish to use it as wallpaper for the coming year.

Sakaguchi is best known for being the creator of the Final Fantasy franchise. He is also known for creating Blue Dragon and Lost Odyssey for the Xbox 360. In addition, he provided input on multiple Square Enix projects, including Kingdom Hearts.

On his personal Twitter account yesterday (Sunday January 2), Sakaguchi shared a screenshot of a “dot-art project” he “gave up on”.

断念したドット絵企画。

主人公はもちろんカエルｗ

2022の壁紙にでもどうぞ。 A dot-art project that I gave up on.

The main character is of course a frog.

You can use it as wallpaper for 2022. pic.twitter.com/qaTK7d6H2V — 坂口博信 (@auuo) January 2, 2022

As mentioned in the tweet, the main character is a frog – a creature that often appears in many beloved games such as Chrono Trigger, which Sakaguchi also worked on.

Sakaguchi offers no further insight into the game. There’s no clue as to what system it was intended for or anything else. All we know is that it features a frog, what looks to be a ram, and some kind of Black Knight-style character. The background looks distinctly like something that we have seen on games such as Octopath Traveler.

Sakaguchi is now CEO at Mistwalker. The company’s last game was RPG Fantasian which released for iOS, macOS and Apple TV.

In recent times, Square Enix has come under some scrutiny. That’s because its president, Yosuke Matsuda, has suggested that the firm could soon be issuing its own NFTs through its games in future.

In other gaming news, Chicory: A Colorful Tale creator, Greg Lobanov, has shared an adorable GIF on Twitter to tease his next project. There’s no sign yet on what the game will actually be like however, but the team is hiring for artists throughout the year to work on the project.