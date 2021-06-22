‘Final Fantasy IX’ is reportedly being adapted into an animated TV show

Square Enix’s celebrated 2000 RPG Final Fantasy IX is reportedly being turned into an animated TV show.

This is according to Pierre Sissmann, CEO of Cyber Group Studios, which has allegedly signed a co-development and co-production partnership with Square Enix to adapt the fantasy video game into a kids’ television series. In addition, Cyber Group will also handle distribution, licensing and merchandising of the show worldwide.

The studio is also reportedly putting together the project’s bible and will start pitching the series to potential broadcasters and networks in the coming months. Sissmann also notes that the aim is to kick off production on the series by late-2021 or early-2022, although episode count and length have yet to be confirmed.

“The games have a strong co-viewing potential. For those who do know Final Fantasy IX, this will be an [introduction],” Sissmann told Kidscreen. “And for the many who don’t, this will immerse them in a universe they’ll love.”

Earlier today (June 22), Square Enix’s senior social media manager Sunil Godhania also seemingly corroborated the news on Twitter.

Huuuuuge news. Final Fantasy IX animated series on the way. https://t.co/7l8VeRmgGT — Sunil Godhania (@SunGod87) June 21, 2021

The is not the first time the Final Fantasy series has been turned into a television show; previous examples include 2001’s Final Fantasy: Unlimited and 2016’s Brotherhood: Final Fantasy XV. There are also a number of feature films based on the long-running franchise.

In other Final Fantasy news, Square Enix is currently working with Nioh developer Team Ninja on a brand-new spin-off called Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin. The game will be released in 2022 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and PS5.