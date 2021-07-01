‘Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster’ has an official release date

Square Enix has revealed the release date and prices for Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster, along with some brand new in-game screenshots.

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster will officially launch on July 28 via Steam and will cost around £70. You’ll also be able to buy each game in the collection separately, with individual prices ranging from £8.99 to £12.99.

However, Square Enix has confirmed that Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy II, and Final Fantasy III will be the only games available on this date, while other titles in the collection will launch at a later time.

The Pixel Remaster was announced during the company’s E3 2021 showcase and is a collection of six classic Final Fantasy games, including Final Fantasy I, II, III, IV, V and VI.

These games are newly developed remaster editions based on the original titles with updated 2D pixel graphics, including the iconic Final Fantasy character designs created by the original artist and current collaborator, Kazuko Shibuya.

After the brand new screenshots were released alongside the release date yesterday (June 30) many fans online took notice of the collection’s new font style.

Instead of the classic pixelated font that appeared in the original games, the remastered versions now appear to have a regular base font and fans aren’t happy, with many taking to Twitter to comment on its out of place appearance.

Meanwhile, Square Enix has also announced that it will remove Final Fantasy V and VI from Steam next month, which will be replaced by the upcoming Pixel Remasters.