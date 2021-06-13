‘Final Fantasy’ Pixel Remaster is coming to Steam and mobile devices

During its E3 2021 showcase, Square Enix announced Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster, coming soon to Steam and mobile.

The Pixel Remaster is a collection of six classic Final Fantasy games, including Final Fantasy I, II, III, IV, V and VI. This will be the first time that fans can get hold of Final Fantasy 6 in its original pixel form on PC.

In a press release, Square Enix said: “Fans and newcomers are invited to dive into six masterpieces that bridge the ages with unique tales of epic adventure.”

The trailer can be viewed below:

During the same showcase, a new gameplay trailer was revealed for the upcoming The Legend Of Mana Remaster, set to arrive June 24 on PC via Steam, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

Legend Of Mana Remaster is a remastered version of the fourth instalment in the classic Mana series. Square Enix also announced that players who purchase Legend Of Mana Remaster before July 23 will receive an early purchase reward, including ten avatars and the choice of a custom Legend Of Mana theme on the PlayStation 4 console or a Legend Of Mana Wallpaper on PC.

E3 2021 is running from June 12 through to June 15 and is set to have appearances from Capcom, Nintendo and more.

Earlier this evening (June 13) during the Bethesda and Xbox Games Showcase, Microsoft unveiled the first trailer for the highly-anticipated Starfield, announcing it will launch in November 2022.

Meanwhile, Bethesda also announced a brand new open-world co-op game from Arkane Studios, called Redfall.