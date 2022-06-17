‘Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth’ announced as next instalment in Remake Trilogy

Square Enix has announced the second game in the Final Fantasy 7 remake project, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, slated to release “next winter”.

Last night (June 16) at a celebration held to mark 25 years since the release of the original Final Fantasy 7, footage of Rebirth was presented by game producer Yoshinori Kitase. The footage features Cloud and Sephiroth walking together along a path, and then a cinematic shot of Zack dragging along a wounded Cloud. The trailer is narrated by Aerith, who references the remake’s changes to the original plot from Final Fantasy 7.

During Aerith’s conversation with Cloud, the latter alludes to the former’s death in the original game, much to Aerith’s dismay. She responds to Cloud’s implication with “Wait, what are you implying? That I died? That I’m some kind of imposter?”

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is expected to release in late 2023, but Kitase also announced that the series would be a trilogy and will be concluded with an as-of-yet unnamed title.

A message from creative director Tetsuya Nomura was released on Twitter following the announcement. In the message, Nomura says he thinks people will enjoy Rebirth even if they didn’t play Final Fantasy 7 Remake or the original game. He also stated “…the development [of Rebirth] has been progressing rapidly since we adopted a new development structure.”

Additionally, statements from director Naoki Hamaguchi and Kitase both stressed that the second instalment is being tackled with as much passion and care as possible.

We're delighted to present messages from Final Fantasy VII Rebirth creative director Tetsuya Nomura, director Naoki Hamaguchi and producer Yoshinori Kitase. #FF7R pic.twitter.com/Cem5VO4HVq — FINAL FANTASY VII (@finalfantasyvii) June 16, 2022

Square Enix also announced Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, a remake of the PSP prequel to Final Fantasy 7 called Crisis Core.

So far, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has only been announced for PS5.

