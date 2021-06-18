‘Final Fantasy VII Remake’ and ‘Alan Wake Remastered’ leaked on Epic Games Store

It looks like Final Fantasy VII Remake and a remaster of Alan Wake could be coming to PC, via the Epic Games Store.

As reported by industry insider Wario64, listings for both games can be found in the digital store’s backend.

Final Fantasy VII Remake was released on PS4 last year in April with a one-year timed exclusivity. However, since this deal has elapsed, there has not been any information on the game coming to other platforms.

Advertisement

This may have been complicated by the recent release of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade on PS5, which was advertised as a PS5 console exclusive for “at least six months earlier than any other format”.

Given the PC release of the Kingdom Hearts series on the Epic Games Store earlier this year, it’s plausible that Square Enix could release Final Fantasy VII Remake the same way.

Final Fantasy VII Remake listing found on Epic Games Store backend https://t.co/u9G8OE7YNk as well as Alan Wake Remastered https://t.co/MZwo0hbR6u pic.twitter.com/XqU0jhr48I — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 18, 2021

It was previously reported that a sequel to Alan Wake is in development from Remedy Entertainment, who signed a publishing deal with Epic Games in 2020 for two unannounced games.

If this is true, then it’s also plausible that there would be plans to remaster the game, which also celebrated its 10th-anniversary last year.

Advertisement

The world of Alan Wake has crossed over to Control with the AWE expansion last year. NME’s review called it “a worthy expansion of the marvellous base game. It’s a victory lap of the game’s best features wrapped up in a new narrative that is as exciting as it is unnerving.”

Control was also the latest free game available from the Epic Games Store, although that offer expired yesterday (June 17).